Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA BAUG opened at $31.49 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.