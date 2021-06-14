Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea Sells 38,535 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70.

INO opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

