Insider Buying: The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Purchases 66,000 Shares of Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Richard Anthony Law acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £100,980 ($131,931.02).

Shares of PEBB stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,814. The stock has a market capitalization of £251.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The Pebble Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.