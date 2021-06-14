Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 40,943 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MNRL stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

