Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 40,943 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MNRL stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.97.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
