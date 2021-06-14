Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,817,750.
Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.19. 583,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,589. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7348253 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
