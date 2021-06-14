Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,817,750.

Shares of FR stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.19. 583,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,589. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.56. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7348253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

