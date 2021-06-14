Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells 19,938 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutanix stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nutanix by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

