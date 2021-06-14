Insider Selling: Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,125.15.

Shares of TXP opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$335.04 million and a P/E ratio of -84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$3.06.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.