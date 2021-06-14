Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$205.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$205.00 price objective by National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.
IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.
TSE:IFC traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$168.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$126.65 and a 1 year high of C$172.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
