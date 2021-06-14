Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$205.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) has been given a C$205.00 price objective by National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s previous close.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

TSE:IFC traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$168.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$126.65 and a 1 year high of C$172.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.7144707 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

