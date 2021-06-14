Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,331.00

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,331 ($30.45) and last traded at GBX 2,319 ($30.30), with a volume of 34930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,289 ($29.91).

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,069.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

