Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

