Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Down 74.4% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

