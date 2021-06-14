iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

IOM stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The firm has a market cap of £314.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.94. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get iomart Group alerts:

In related news, insider Reece Donovan purchased 7,500 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.