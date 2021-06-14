ION (ION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $184.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market cap of $236,918.54 and approximately $184.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00222349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032926 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,608,538 coins and its circulating supply is 13,708,538 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

