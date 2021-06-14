Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Ionic Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:IONKF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. 7,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,202. Ionic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.