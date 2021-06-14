IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,499 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 338.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,600. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02.

