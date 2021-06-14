iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 7.8% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 556,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,581,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $4,137,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $22,511,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,576 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

