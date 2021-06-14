iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 7.8% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 556,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,581,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.
iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.