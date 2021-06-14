IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $243.44 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

