iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 13th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $97.15. 23,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,498. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.