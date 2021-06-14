iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.