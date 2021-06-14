iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Increased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

