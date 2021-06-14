iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

