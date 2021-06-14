J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) vs. Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Muscle Maker and J D Wetherspoon

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A J D Wetherspoon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Muscle Maker and J D Wetherspoon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.52 -$10.10 million N/A N/A J D Wetherspoon $1.59 billion 1.45 -$123.18 million ($2.27) -42.33

Muscle Maker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J D Wetherspoon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Muscle Maker beats J D Wetherspoon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

