Jarvis+ Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $831,801.07 and approximately $375,441.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

