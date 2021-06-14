Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) to Hold

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
DNPUF remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
