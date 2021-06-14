Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) to Hold

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNPUF remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

