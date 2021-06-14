JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 2.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $44.90. 9,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,380,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

