John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the May 13th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

HPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.