Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $67.04 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

