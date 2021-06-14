Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.48. 517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

