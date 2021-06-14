Jowell Global (JWEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th.

JWEL opened at $6.29 on Monday. Jowell Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

