JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.73% of IDEX worth $274,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $220.25 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

