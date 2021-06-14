JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 388,510 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $294,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

