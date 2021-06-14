JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.62% of First Horizon worth $244,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.