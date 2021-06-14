JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $160.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

