JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 230

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON NWG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.54. The firm has a market cap of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.57. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.