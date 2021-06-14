JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.24% of WestRock worth $307,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

