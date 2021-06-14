JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,359.60 ($17.76) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £106.15 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

