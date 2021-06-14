JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,138,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $314,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,822,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,126,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,828,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96.

