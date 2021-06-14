JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 299,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $256,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

