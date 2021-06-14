JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74.

