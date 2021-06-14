JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,611 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.