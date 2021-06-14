JT Stratford LLC Acquires 3,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52.

