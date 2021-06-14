JT Stratford LLC Acquires 8,488 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.52. 278,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $625.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

