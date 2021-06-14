JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.62. 39,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

