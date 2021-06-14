JT Stratford LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,604,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

