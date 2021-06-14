JT Stratford LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 455,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 82,565 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.05. 13,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,083. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.