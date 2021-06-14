JT Stratford LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $876.60. 5,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,970. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $840.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

