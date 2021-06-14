Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,464 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $53,019,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,804,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,371,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

FTCH stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

