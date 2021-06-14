Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $592,000 Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

