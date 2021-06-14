Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

