JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $575,386.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JustBet has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00166737 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00186072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.01052285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.00 or 0.99576254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

